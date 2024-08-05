FORECAST: Debby is past South Florida, but the rain isn't done

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Gusty winds expected Monday. Okeechobee County and the Treasure Coast will have the stronger gusts, up to 40 mph. Winds will begin decreasing Monday night.

Quick-moving showers and storms for our Monday, but not widespread. More like spotty in coverage. Lots of clouds in the morning, then more sun by the afternoon with super humid conditions.

Afternoon highs in the low 90s.

WPTV

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

A high risk of rip currents at the beach and a small craft advisory is in effect for boaters with seas three to five feet, and occasionally up to six feet, along with windy conditions. South winds 20 to 25 mph, which should decrease tonight.

For Tuesday, a lingering moisture tail and daytime heating will bring spotty downpours Tuesday afternoon, then drier weather returns from north to south.