SAY WHAT?! Hurricane Debby washed this up in the Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Debby did more than bring punishing winds and dangerous storm surge to parts of Florida.

Down in the Florida Keys, the Category 1 storm blew more than $1 million worth of cocaine onshore, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

In a post on X Monday, Samuel Briggs II, the acting chief patrol agent for the Border Patrol's Miami sector, said Hurricane Debby blew 25 packages of cocaine weighing 70 pounds onto a beach in the Florida Keys.

Briggs said a good Samaritan found the drugs and contacted authorities.

The chief added the cocaine has a street value of more than $1 million.

