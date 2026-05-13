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WPTV First Alert Weather Team brings 'Storm Ready' hurricane preparedness tour to Okeechobee tonight

Hurricane season starts June 1. Here's how to get ready.
Todd Kate Okeechobee
WPTV
Todd Kate Okeechobee
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OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — The WPTV First Alert Weather Team is bringing its "Storm Ready" Hurricane Preparedness Tour to Okeechobee tonight as part of a series of free community events ahead of the June 1 start of hurricane season.

The event will be held at the Okeechobee Public Library, located at 206 SW 16th St. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the program beginning at 6:30 p.m.

First Alert meteorologists have already made stops in Port St. Lucie and Vero Beach as part of the tour.

WPTV's Kate Wentzel and Todd Wilson will be live from the event. Wentzel will lead a hurricane presentation covering everything to do before hurricane season. Attendees will also hear from the Okeechobee Operations Center and the Okeechobee County PIO.

At each stop, the team covers topics including how to prepare for a storm, how to insure your home, what to do after a storm, and other safety tips. Attendees can also sign up to become a member of the Weather Spotters team, helping WPTV serve as the eyes and ears of the community.

Three more tour stops are still to come after tonight's event. All events are free and open to the public.

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TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.