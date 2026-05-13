WPTV First Alert Weather Team brings 'Storm Ready' hurricane preparedness tour to Okeechobee tonight

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — The WPTV First Alert Weather Team is bringing its "Storm Ready" Hurricane Preparedness Tour to Okeechobee tonight as part of a series of free community events ahead of the June 1 start of hurricane season.

The event will be held at the Okeechobee Public Library, located at 206 SW 16th St. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the program beginning at 6:30 p.m.

First Alert meteorologists have already made stops in Port St. Lucie and Vero Beach as part of the tour.

WPTV's Kate Wentzel and Todd Wilson will be live from the event. Wentzel will lead a hurricane presentation covering everything to do before hurricane season. Attendees will also hear from the Okeechobee Operations Center and the Okeechobee County PIO.

At each stop, the team covers topics including how to prepare for a storm, how to insure your home, what to do after a storm, and other safety tips. Attendees can also sign up to become a member of the Weather Spotters team, helping WPTV serve as the eyes and ears of the community.

Three more tour stops are still to come after tonight's event. All events are free and open to the public.

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