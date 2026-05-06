WPTV First Alert Weather Team brings 'Storm Ready' Hurricane Preparedness Tour to Port St. Lucie tonight

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The WPTV First Alert Weather Team is in Port St. Lucie for the second stop of the "Storm Ready" Hurricane Preparedness Tour.

WPTV meteorologist Sami Squires will share tips on how to prepare for a storm, insure your home, what to do after a storm, and other safety tips ahead of hurricane season, which starts June 1.

WPTV anchor Janny Rodriguez will emcee the event and lead a Q&A following the presentation.

After the presentation, attendees can also learn how to become a weather spotter, helping us be the eyes and ears of the community.

The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the presentation beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The event is being held at: Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens 2410 SE Westmoreland Blvd, Port St. Lucie, FL 34952

If you cannot make tonight's event, or it is too far from home, check out the four upcoming tour stops.