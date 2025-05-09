Wellington family still displaced 7 months after EF3 tornado

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Seven months after a powerful EF3 tornado tore through the Binks Forest Drive area near the Pine Trace neighborhood, some families are still picking up the pieces — and waiting to return home.

On Oct. 9, 2024, the tornado ripped through the community, damaging dozens of homes and displacing many residents. The Reddoch family is among those still unable to return to their house of 10 years.

“We have some bad days where we’re all upset and just wanna come home,” said Kevin Reddoch. “But it’s really hard to live in here right now the way it is.”

Kevin, a Boynton Beach firefighter, recalls seeing the tornado approach from inside the house.

“I looked out the sliders and could see it coming — it was ripping everything: the furniture, the trees,” he said. “Eventually it just looked like a white wall, so we all ran into the bathroom.”

Seconds later, the storm slammed into the house.

“It blew out all the windows,” he said. “A huge oak tree came crashing in. We never even found the sliding glass doors — everything got sucked out.”

Inside, debris and shards of glass were scattered across every room. Although most of it has been cleaned up, some remnants still cling to the walls. Many windows remain boarded, including in the family’s upstairs bedrooms.

“It blew out my daughter’s window,” Kevin said. “Her furniture was destroyed — the drawers were ripped apart.”

The Reddochs are currently living in a rental home as they await insurance payments to cover critical repairs — including new windows, drywall, and a full roof replacement.

“This has been horrible on my family,” Kevin said. “I’m trying to get it done so we can get back in.”

But insurance delays have stalled progress. Kevin says adjusters have yet to inspect the property and are only offering roof repairs, not a full replacement.

“They won’t replace the roof,” he said. “No one has even come out to look at it. It’s getting ridiculous.”

As hurricane season approaches again, the anxiety remains.

“I get nervous every time it rains,” he admitted. “Even after all the work I’ve done, some of the windows still leak.”

One takeaway: impact windows matter.

After months of hardship, Kevin says one of the biggest lessons he’s learned is the importance of storm-resistant features — especially impact windows.

“I really believe they would’ve minimized the damage we had inside,” he said.

For now, the Reddochs wait — like many others — hoping insurance help arrives before the next storm does.

