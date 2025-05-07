Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Jupiter Farms Nursery and Garden bounces 'back even better' after tornado rips through business

Business sustained heavy damage when tornado was spawned by Hurricane Milton
Libby Heller at Jupiter Farms Nursery and Garden speaks about the recovery since the Oct. 9, 2024, hit the business.
WPTV
Libby Heller at Jupiter Farms Nursery and Garden speaks about the recovery since the Oct. 9, 2024, hit the business.
Libby Heller at Jupiter Farms Nursery and Garden speaks about the recovery since the Oct. 9, 2024, hit the business.
Posted
and last updated

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A local nursery is thriving after rebuilding following last year's tornadoes that ripped through Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

Jupiter Farms Nursery and Garden, which sits near the corner of Jupiter Farms Road and Randolph Siding Road, was among the businesses damaged by the devastating Oct. 9, 2024, tornadoes.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

The business sustained heavy damage when an estimated EF-1 to EF-2 tornado

Palm trees and plants were toppled, plus the nursery office slightly moved off its foundation.

WPTV morning anchor Mike Trim recently spoke with owners and employees at Jupiter Farms Nursery and Garden.

Almost seven months after the storm, employee Libby Heller told Trim how the tragedy has strengthened their business.

"It's bounced back even better than it was before," Heller said. "I think we definitely created a sense of community and a sense of unity, honestly, within our workers here. We've all gotten a lot closer."

Heller said one of the things still being repaired is the tiki hut on the nursery grounds.

She said the structure will eventually be repaired, but reiterated that the nursery is back and better.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned, generic

WPTV takes a look back at historic tornado outbreak
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Small swell upcoast Friday

James Wieland
WPTV First Alert Weather

HURRICANE GUIDE

2025 STORM NAMES

Andrea

Barry

Chantal

Dexter

Erin

Fernand

Gabrielle

Humberto

Imelda

Jerry

Karen

Lorenzo

Melissa

Nestor

Olga

Pablo

Rebekah

Sebastien

Tanya

Van

Wendy

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.