Jupiter Farms Nursery and Garden bounces 'back even better' after tornado rips through business

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A local nursery is thriving after rebuilding following last year's tornadoes that ripped through Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

Jupiter Farms Nursery and Garden, which sits near the corner of Jupiter Farms Road and Randolph Siding Road, was among the businesses damaged by the devastating Oct. 9, 2024, tornadoes.

The business sustained heavy damage when an estimated EF-1 to EF-2 tornado

Palm trees and plants were toppled, plus the nursery office slightly moved off its foundation.

WPTV morning anchor Mike Trim recently spoke with owners and employees at Jupiter Farms Nursery and Garden.

Almost seven months after the storm, employee Libby Heller told Trim how the tragedy has strengthened their business.

"It's bounced back even better than it was before," Heller said. "I think we definitely created a sense of community and a sense of unity, honestly, within our workers here. We've all gotten a lot closer."

Heller said one of the things still being repaired is the tiki hut on the nursery grounds.

She said the structure will eventually be repaired, but reiterated that the nursery is back and better.