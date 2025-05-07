Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Palm Beach County tornado victims still fighting a second storm 6 months later

Matthew Downing says one of the worst parts of the storm wasn't the physical part, but the financial fallout
Hollani tornado outbreak story
WPTV
Hollani tornado outbreak story
Posted

WELLINGTON, Fla. — It's hard to forget the sight of the EF3 tornado that raced across part of Southern Boulevard in Palm Beach County six months ago. Wellington was one of several areas left with damage from the deadly tornado outbreak that accompanied Hurricane Milton.

Even now, storm victims like Matthew Downing and his family are still haunted after the tornado swept through their block on October 9, 2024. Downing remembers the day starting off like any other.

"Essentially, it was like a normal day like this. It was barely raining. Our kids were home," Downing said.

A tornado was spotted crossing Southern Boulevard near Royal Palm Beach on Oct. 9, 2024.

Weather News

NWS: EF3 tornado in Palm Beach Co. had 140 mph winds

Scott Sutton

But by late afternoon, everything changed. Downing says it sounded like a freight train smacked into his home.

"It just seems like you're in a can that's crushing you," Downing said. "Your ears are popping because of the pressure, and then within 60 seconds, everything is gone."

The windows were blown out of Downing's home in Wellington. The shingles on his roof crumbled. The twister damaged his fence and tossed his truck to the other side of his driveway. Directly across the street, the damage is even worse. One set of neighbors still hasn't returned. Their home was ripped from the foundation.

Wellington

Tracking the path of an EF3 tornado though Palm Beach County

Michael Hoffman

But Downing says one of the worst parts of the storm wasn't the physical part, but the financial fallout. He's still fighting his insurance company to pay the other half of the estimated $175,000 in property damage, calculated by a public adjuster.

"This tornado has been on my mind since it happened," says Downing.

The father of two says the aftermath has interfered with his ability to do his job because he's constantly stressed. And now, with another hurricane season looming, he worries about the scars his children are left with.

"My daughter, who is only in 2nd grade, every day she sees a cloud and she's like 'Daddy is that a tornado?'", Downing said.

Wellington Village Manager Jim Barnes says 229 units saw damage from the October 2024 tornado. Twenty homes sustained major damage. During the Village's last check-in, this past April, officials say at least 26 individuals or families are still misplaced because they're waiting on payouts from insurance companies so they can obtain permits to begin repairs.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned, generic

WPTV takes a look back at historic tornado outbreak
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Small swell upcoast Friday

James Wieland
WPTV First Alert Weather

HURRICANE GUIDE

2025 STORM NAMES

Andrea

Barry

Chantal

Dexter

Erin

Fernand

Gabrielle

Humberto

Imelda

Jerry

Karen

Lorenzo

Melissa

Nestor

Olga

Pablo

Rebekah

Sebastien

Tanya

Van

Wendy

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.