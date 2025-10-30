Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
This is how you can help Jamaicans desperate for supplies after Hurricane Melissa

WPTV's Joel Lopez was there when members of Free Spirit Outreach sorted through food, clothing, and other essential supplies for the island
WPTV
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV continues to track the devastating impact of Hurricane Melissa on Jamaica.

The need for supplies we're told is only increasing as imports and resources have been impacted. Local organizations and individuals are rallying to provide much-needed aid.

WATCH BELOW: 'We thank everyone for their overwhelming support,' Lincoln Lewis tells WPTV

Nonprofit providing relief supplies to those in Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa

On Wednesday, WPTV's Ange Toussaint spoke with Jamaican business owner Doug Gore, the owner of a shipping company on the island. As of Wednesday, he shared the grim reality.

"I'm just sitting here wondering when our ports are going to open back up to even receive goods," he said.

With ports closed as of Wednesday and local airports also flooded and damaged, he worries what this will mean for the flow of aid at a time when it is desperately needed.

He said areas like Reading and Montego Bay are facing significant challenges, with downed power lines blocking roads and causing extensive power outages.

"Right now we have our generator running for the last two days, we're all out of water, nobody has water out here," Gore said. “As much help as we can get from our neighbors is going to be needed.”

Local organizations like Free Spirit Outreach have been stepping up to collect donations and provide assistance. WPTV first met Lincoln Lewis, the president of the nonprofit on Tuesday as Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica. He understands the urgency all too well.

"I'm from Jamaica. I know what it feels like after a storm not to have anything," he stated. "But getting help is one of the things that brings comfort, and that’s what we want to do.”

The response has been inspiring, with Free Spirit Outreach collecting multiple blue bins filled with supplies from restaurants and businesses eager to pitch in as collection spots.

Lewis said ports in Jamaica started to reopen on Thursday while emphasizes that time is of the essence to get supplies to the island.

"We thank everyone for their overwhelming support. As soon as these items arrive, they’re ready to start distributing," he said.

However, the organization is also facing significant financial challenges in getting these supplies to the people who need them most. Lewis explained they need tens of thousands of dollars to pay for a shipping container and a crew to deliver the donations.

The urgency is palpable, as every moment counts for those on the ground. During a visit to the nonprofit's office, WPTV observed their dedicated team sorting through food, clothing, and other essential supplies.

WATCH BELOW: 'It was very stressful; we just had to continue to pray,' Lakeesha Hawthorne tells WPTV

Jamaican families reunited after losing contact during Melissa

Stories of resilience are emerging from families affected by the hurricane. Simone Clarke-Cooper, a Kingston resident, said her area didn't receive much damage but parts of the island are unlivable.

"Everybody is saying we are ready to rebuild, we are down but we are not out, because we have proven before that we are a resilient nation, and we will be again," said Clarke-Cooper.

Such determination shines through even as she acknowledges the catastrophic damage experienced by many.

"There are people here who have nothing but the shirts on their backs, so it's going to be really hard on them to rebuild," he said.

Free Spirit Outreach is preparing to send donations as early as Friday, but they are urging businesses to join the cause. Companies interested in being drop off locations for supplies can request for the nonprofit to place donation bins at their business.

Additionally, monetary contributions can be made through their website to help fund their relief efforts, here.

