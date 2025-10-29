West Palm Beach's Place of Hope launches relief drive for victims of Hurricane Melissa

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Place of Hope in West Palm Beach has launched a relief drive for the people of the Caribbean. They are collecting essential supplies for those impacted by Hurricane Melissa.

Items needed:



Non-perishable food items and can openers

Charcoal

First-aid kits

Toilet paper, soap, hand sanitizer, feminine hygiene products, and garbage bags

Tarps

Portable cell phone chargers

Donations can be dropped off at the Sam & Connie Frankino KidSanctuary Campus Compassion Center, located at 432 Safe Haven Drive, Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This relief drive is part of Place of Hope's Shade Tree Family Outreach program, which provides important resources and support to families in need. They've organized numerous community drives helping families both locally and internationally.

For more information or to coordinate a drop off, contact Place of Hope at 561-775-7195.

You can also reach out to Joy Tanis at joy@placeofhope.com.

Go here for more details.

