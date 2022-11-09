Watch Now
Sailboat drifts, slams against seawall as Nicole brings high tides, strong rip currents

On the West Palm Beach Intracoastal Waterway, a sailboat was spotted slamming against the seawall.
Posted at 12:58 PM, Nov 09, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to South Florida we are beginning to see high tides and strong rip currents.

WPTV spoke to Steven Reiner, a boat captain who lives in the area. He said he has seen this particular boat anchored further down in the water but says the boat was not secured.

Reiner said part of the storm prep is either taking your boat out of the water and raising it or leaving it on a dock, double lining or double anchoring it.

"There’s a lot of tension on the anchor line. If the winds pick up higher, that anchor line is probably going to snap and that boat will probably drift closer to the yacht club or the other boats.

The hope now is that someone will claim the boat and secure it to avoid it from drifting either to a nearby yacht club or the other boats.

