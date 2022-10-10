Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Palm Beach County residents affected by Hurricane Ian now eligible for FEMA assistance

Declaration allows those affected to apply for housing assistance to help pay for lodging, home repair
A week after chaos erupted at the Kings Point community in Delray Beach, unrooted trees, mangled cars, and downed light poles still remain. All remnats from an E-F2 tornado that ripped through the neighborhood Tuesday night.
Homes in Kings Point are being condemned after an EF-2 tornado tore through the complex on Sept. 27, 2022.
Posted at 4:44 PM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 16:48:44-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Homeowners and renters in Palm Beach County who were affected by Hurricane Ian may now apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

President Joe Biden and the Federal Emergency Management Agency made the announcement Friday, according to U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla.

This new designation will allow residents who lost their homes in the EF-2 tornado at the Kings Point senior community and others affected by the Wellington EF-1 tornado to receive federal help.

RELATED: 'We just got hit by a tornado over here:' Listen to 911 calls from Kings Point residents

Kings Point close up of roof completely removed from building, Sept. 28, 2022
The roof of this building at Kings Point is gone.

The declaration allows those affected to apply for housing assistance to help pay for lodging or home repair not covered by insurance.

Also, the federal funds will allow for financial assistance to replace necessary household items or a damaged vehicle, crisis counseling and more.

Frankel said residents who need assistance are encouraged to go to FEMA's website at disasterassistance.gov or call toll-free at 800-621-3362 to apply for help. The line is open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day.

Wellington tornado damage to Glenn Gurvitch's home
Glenn Gurvitch's home in Wellington was damaged by a tornado on Sept. 27, 2022.

Applicants will need to provide the following information:

  • A current phone number where you can be contacted
  • Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying
  • Your Social Security number
  • A general list of damage and losses
  • Banking information if you choose direct deposit
  • If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

FEMA has not made a declaration for residents in Okeechobee County after multiple homes were damaged in the storm earlier this month.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Small weekend windchop

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019

WATCH 2022 WPTV FIRST ALERT WEATHER SPECIAL

2022 WPTV First Alert Weather Special

2022 STORM NAMES

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.