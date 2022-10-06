'We just got hit by a tornado over here:' Listen to 911 calls from Kings Point residents

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — WPTV has obtained the 911 calls made by Kings Point residents in the moments after a tornado tore through their homes.

A series of calls made after the Sept. 27 tornado provide a glimpse of the terror that residents of the senior community experienced as Hurricane Ian was bearing down on Florida.

One woman called 911 to say that a tornado had just "passed by here."

"I'm the only one in here and I'm handicapped," she said.

"Are you injured?" the 911 dispatcher said.

"No, but I'm scared," she replied. "I don't know what to do."

Another resident told 911: "We just got hit by a tornado over here."

The man told the dispatcher he was standing on his balcony overlooking the parking lot as sirens from approaching emergency vehicles could be heard.

"Holy mackerel," he said. "There's a big piece of the roof missing."

Yet another resident repeated to the dispatcher that a tornado "blew out my Florida room."

He said nobody was hurt, but the windows and door to his Florida room had been blown away.