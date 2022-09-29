Watch Now
EF-1 tornado ripped through Wellington, Loxahatchee with 90 mph winds, National Weather Service says

Storm first spun up over or very near Wanderers Club golf course
Fast-moving storms brought down trees and shattered windows in a Wellington neighborhood Tuesday night.
Downed trees Lakefield neighborhood of Wellington
Posted at 6:36 PM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 18:51:33-04

WELLINGTON, Fla. — An EF-1 tornado with winds of 90 mph tore through Wellington and parts of Loxahatchee on Tuesday night, the National Weather Service said.

Officials said Thursday that the storm, which was 150 yards wide, cut an 8.3-mile path through Palm Beach County.

At about 9:27 pm, the tornado spun up over or very near the Wanderers Club golf course. The storm was part of an outer rain band from Hurricane Ian.

RELATED: Tornado damages neighborhood in Wellington

Shattered windows in Lakefield neighborhood of Wellington
Multiple vehicle windows were shattered after fast-moving storms hit a Wellington community.

The first identifiable EF-1 damage was reported at a neighborhood adjacent to the golf course. This included roof damage to several houses and many broken tree branches.

RELATED: Kings Point tornado near Delray Beach had peak winds of 125 mph

The report said that the tornado proceeded to move northeast, crossing Flying Cow Ranch Road and Southern Boulevard into Loxahatchee.

The National Weather Service said the tornado then caused abundant tree branch damage in the area where Hanover Circle meets Buck Ridge trail.

The last reported damage was at Capet Creek Court where a barn lost half of its roof.

