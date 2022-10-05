Kings Point residents slowly recover week after EF-2 tornado ripped through community

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A week after an EF-2 tornado ripped through the Kings Point senior community, residents are continuing the long road to recovery.

On the night of Sept. 27, winds at speeds of 125 mph tore roofs off homes, damaged more than 25 cars and shattered windows.

The storm was caused by a fierce feeder band from Hurricane Ian the night before the storm made landfall in southwest Florida.

Three buildings at Kings Point had to be evacuated after the tornado hit the community. WPTV has learned those buildings are likely beyond repair.

RELATED: Delray Beach EF-2 tornado proving costly for residents impacted by storm

WPTV The roof of this building at Kings Point was partially removed as debris from the home is scattered in the grass.

Heavy air conditioning units that once rested on rooftops were found scattered on a nearby golf course fairway.

Condos in the community continue to be boarded up, but most of the storm debris has been removed by lawn crews.

Homes like resident Richard Martin's were completely destroyed. The storm peeled the roof off his condo.

"Just a loud, you know, like a bang, and everything coming in on me is all I really remember," Martin said.

The roof collapsed on top of his bed, but luckily he had not gone to sleep yet and escaped serious injury.

WPTV Richard Martin describes what it has been like after he lost his home on Sept. 27, 2022, when an EF-2 tornado hit southern Palm Beach County.

He has stopped by his home a few times in the last week, but his latest visit was tough.

"This is the time it really hit me the hardest. I've been in here two or three times getting stuff out in small batches, clothing, personal items,” Martin said. "For some reason, this time it hit me a lot harder."

Martin was one of two residents that were taken to a hospital the night of the storm.

He is currently living with a friend while he figures out where he is going to live long-term.

WPTV The EF-2 tornado on Sept. 27, 2022, in Kings Point ripped the roofs off homes, causing substantial damage.

Since Palm Beach County has not been declared a disaster area from Hurricane Ian, so affected residents can not currently apply for federal aid.

However, U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., said she is working to have that changed.

"I've been in close contact with the White House and FEMA and they are going through a process to assist the most devastated areas first," Frankel said. "I'm confident we'll get the aid we need for the long term."

Martin said he had insurance for his home, but it only covered theft and fire.

The severe weather outbreak prompted multiple tornado warnings throughout South Florida and the Treasure Coast that night, including an EF-1 tornado in Wellington that damaged homes.