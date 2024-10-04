Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

'Once a day I break down and cry': Big Bend residents still recovering week after Hurricane Helene

300 homes destroyed or uninhabitable in Taylor County
A week after Hurricane Helene made landfall as a Category 4 storm in Florida's Big Bend region, residents are still picking up the pieces.
Posted

STEINHATCHEE, Fla. — A week after Hurricane Helene made landfall as a Category 4 storm in Florida's Big Bend region, residents are still picking up the pieces.

WPTV Joel Lopez and photojournalist Caleb Holder were in Taylor County to cover the storm and speak to residents before and after the hurricane.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Lopez talked to resident Todd Mitchell on Thursday to get an update on how recovery has been these past few days.

Martin County Fire Rescue Hurricane Helene

Region Martin County

'Never seen a surge like this': Martin County Fire describes damage at Big Bend

Ethan Stein

Mitchell said his mother's house along the Steinhatchee River was 14 feet underwater from the storm surge and will have to be demolished.

He said power is back on in some areas, but the road to recovery will be long.

"I've run into people just about every day that normally are not affected by storm surge during these hurricanes," Steinhatchee resident Todd Mitchell said. "They say we've lost everything. I don't know, probably once a day I break down and cry, just heart hurting for people."

Taylor County Emergency Management said Hurricane Helene caused more than $50 million in damages with some 300 homes destroyed or uninhabitable.

READ MORE COVERAGE OF HURRICANE HELENE:

Tropical Weather

National News

FEMA addresses rumors hurricane survivors receive less assistance than migrants

Justin Boggs
President Joe Biden greets people in Keaton Beach, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, during his tour of areas impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Hurricane

Biden surveys damage from Helene during Florida visit

Scott Sutton
Screenshot 2024-09-30 at 7.27.25 AM.png

National News

DONATE HERE: How you can help Hurricane Helene victims

Scripps News Staff

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego

Hurricane

Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne: 20 Years Later
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: More swell coming

James Wieland
WPTV First Alert Weather talent 2024

HURRICANE GUIDE

2024 STORM NAMES

Alberto

Beryl

Chris

Debby

Ernesto

Francine

Gordon

Helene

Isaac

Joyce

Kirk

Leslie

Milton

Nadine

Oscar

Patty

Rafael

Sara

Tony

Valerie

William

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.