'Once a day I break down and cry': Big Bend residents still recovering week after Hurricane Helene

STEINHATCHEE, Fla. — A week after Hurricane Helene made landfall as a Category 4 storm in Florida's Big Bend region, residents are still picking up the pieces.

WPTV Joel Lopez and photojournalist Caleb Holder were in Taylor County to cover the storm and speak to residents before and after the hurricane.

Lopez talked to resident Todd Mitchell on Thursday to get an update on how recovery has been these past few days.

Mitchell said his mother's house along the Steinhatchee River was 14 feet underwater from the storm surge and will have to be demolished.

He said power is back on in some areas, but the road to recovery will be long.

"I've run into people just about every day that normally are not affected by storm surge during these hurricanes," Steinhatchee resident Todd Mitchell said. "They say we've lost everything. I don't know, probably once a day I break down and cry, just heart hurting for people."

Taylor County Emergency Management said Hurricane Helene caused more than $50 million in damages with some 300 homes destroyed or uninhabitable.

