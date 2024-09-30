'Never seen a surge like this': Martin County Fire Rescue's Strike Team returns from Florida's Big Bend

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County Fire Rescue's Strike Team returned Monday after spending multiple days in Florida's Big Bend area following Hurricane Helene.

This was the first time in two years that Martin County sent a Strike Team for recovery efforts. They select people based on their certifications, then ask for volunteers before drawing names out of a hat.

MCFR Martin County Fire Rescue's Strike Team for Hurricane Helene recovery

Ryan Law, one of the Strike Team members, described widespread destruction he said he believed will be inhabitable for months.

“People aren’t going to be able to live there for a while and I can’t imagine the power going on, that’s another thing,” Law said. “It looked like it improved since we got there. But, it’s months out for sure.”

Law estimated about 75-95% of houses were leveled while another 10-20% were damaged 'beyond belief,' he told WPTV Photojournalist Matthew Kauerauf in an interview Monday afternoon.

“I’ve never seen a surge like this," Law said. "The water, never seen it so high. Normally you see the wind damage, but we were seeing the surge miles in. We were seeing things floated miles in.”

Law said he saw more water damage than wind damage.

“I mean, they were at Ground Zero pretty much,” said District Chief Joseph Lobosco. He said their team saw devastating damage and was happy to help by sending assistance. "Our presence there, I mean everybody else had chipped in, was definitely needed so we’re happy we could go."