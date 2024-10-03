Watch Now
President Joe Biden visiting Florida to survey damage from Hurricane Helene

Close to 200 people have died from storm
The president is sending up to 1,000 soldiers to help with storm relief efforts in North Carolina. (Scripps News)
Air Force Col. Angela Ochoa, commander of the 89th Airlift Wing, right, greets President Joe Biden as he exits Marine One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. The President is traveling to Florida and Georgia to survey damage from Hurricane Helene.
PERRY, Fla. — President Joe Biden will be in Florida on Thursday to survey the damage and meet with victims in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

Biden and Air Force One are scheduled to land in Tallahassee at 11:15 a.m.

The president will then take an aerial tour of affected areas while en route to Perry, Florida.

While in Perry he will receive a briefing from emergency officials at about 12:50 p.m.

During his trip to storm-affected areas, Biden is also scheduled to visit Valdosta, Georgia, on Thursday afternoon before returning to Washington.

The president's visit to Florida and Georgia comes a day after Biden toured damage in hard-hit western North Carolina.

Close to 200 people have died from the storm after it came ashore on Florida's Big Bend late last week, carving a path of destruction through the South.

