Hurricane Lee to rapidly intensify into Category 4 storm, but stay east of Florida

Here is your Hurricane Lee forecast for the morning of Sept. 7, 2023.
Posted at 5:48 AM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 05:48:46-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane Lee is forecast to rapidly intensify into a powerful Category 4 storm by Friday. However, the latest computer models continue to keep the system away from Florida.

According to the 5 a.m. advisory on Thursday from the National Hurricane Center, Lee has maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour and is moving west-northwest at 13 miles per hour.

Hurricane Lee, 5 a.m. on Sept. 7, 2023.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Lee is forecast to rapidly strengthen, and large swells are expected to reach the Lesser Antilles, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico through the weekend, the NHC said.

WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said that as Lee tracks closer to the Caribbean, it will move into areas that are very moist with less dry air.

"It's gonna definitely have this opportunity to intensify into a Category 3 overnight tonight, maybe even earlier, and then a Category 4, certainly by sometime tomorrow, Friday, and remain as a Category 4 through the weekend, even through early next week," Correa said.

However, Correa said a turn to the north should happen Tuesday or Wednesday of next week over the Atlantic waters.

As a result, Lee is expected to stay north of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola, and east of the Bahamas and Florida.

Hurricane Lee, 5 a.m. on Sept. 7, 2023.

"Seven days out, you see that curve towards the north. The good thing is, all the models are in agreement. So we know the turn is going to happen. But, could the hurricane end up a little closer to Bermuda or a little closer to the eastern seaboard like the mid-Atlantic?" Correa said.

Correa added there will be some indirect impacts from Lee, especially for marine conditions which will impact the Caribbean, including the Bahamas, U.S. eastern seaboard, and Bermuda this weekend through next week.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Invest 96L off the coast of Africa now has a higher chance for development, and could become a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next few days.

Tropical update, morning of Sept. 7, 2023.

