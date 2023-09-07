Watch Now
Tropical Storm Margot forms in Atlantic with 40 mph winds

Tropical Storm Margot 5 p.m. Sept. 7, 2023
Posted at 7:35 PM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 19:35:13-04

MIAMI — A new tropical storm formed Thursday afternoon in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Margot has 40 mph winds and is moving west-northwest at 17 mph.

Margot is located 290 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Gradual strengthening is expected during the next few days, and Margot is forecast to become a hurricane over the weekend.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center of the storm.

