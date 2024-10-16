Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

How Taylor Swift's $5M donation may help the Treasure Coast Food Bank

WPTV's Joel Lopez spoke with community leaders on how the hunger-relief organization is helping residents
Residents go to Treasure Coast Food Bank in Fort Pierce to assist neighbors impacted by Hurricane Milton.
Feeding the Treasure Coast.png
Posted
and last updated

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Treasure Coast Food Bank in Fort Pierce is hoping to receive a portion of Taylor Swift's $5 million donation.

Last week the organization Feeding America announced on their social media page "the money will help communities rebuild and recover providing essential food, clean water and people affected by these devastating storms."

"I was very, very happy, we're all big Taylor Swift fans," said Judith Cruz CEO, President Treasure Coast Food Bank. "The ability for her to do that, will really save lives, that's the beauty of her and her story and her songs and all the things that she does behind the scenes that people really don't know about."

Judith Cruz CEO President Treasure Coast Food Bank.png
Judith Cruz, CEO and President of Treasure Coast Food Bank

The Treasure Coast Food Bank is one of 200 food banks nationwide that partners with Feeding America.

Cruz said Treasure Coast Food Bank has daily calls with Feeding America and its state association, Feeding Florida, to assess the needs in each community and determine how much to grant out from the donation.

"There's disaster in the Carolinas that's happening now that was impacted. We've obviously suffered loss of life here, which is tragic and devastating, there's long term recovery here, there's long term recovery there as well," said Cruz. "We're a giant family and we support each other in any way that we can."

Treasure Coast Food Bank groundbreaking 02162024

Fort Pierce

Treasure Coast Food Bank breaks ground on new multi-functional facility

Jon Shainman

Treasure Coast Food Bank has been in the community for 35 years with three facilities in Fort Pierce.

Cruz said a portion of the Treasure Coast Food Bank staff was impacted by the storm and that one distribution reopened on Tuesday, but a food production kitchen suffered from power outage damages and is not running at full capacity.

"We're making do, we're serving hot meals, we're serving cold meals," said Cruz. " We're having to do things manually and reshift and refocus and retrain people, because they're not used to the old way of doing food production. All of this happened in a matter of a day and we're trying to catch up."

They're expecting their weekly 250,000 client count to go up to 350,000 because of the storm damage.

Carol Jackson Treasure Coast Food Bank Oct 16 2024.png
Carol Jackson says she was in line to get food after she had to throw away her groceries from the power outage caused by the storm

Treasure Coast Food Bank said they have tripled their outreach team, who are on the ground where the tornadoes touched down, connecting with 2,000+ people a day.

"You can barely get through. There are so many volunteers that are helping," said Carol Jackson, who was in line at the Treasure Coast Food Bank to get food after she had to throw away her groceries from the power outage caused by the storm. "We wasn't expecting all this. We really wasn't."

She said her nephew lives in Spanish Lakes that was in the path of the tornado, where seven people lost their lives.

Robert Mackenzie St. Lucie County

Region St Lucie County

Death toll in St. Lucie County due to Hurricane Milton rises to 7

Samantha Roesler

Her nephew's house was spared but his neighbors weren't as lucky.

"The things I don't need, I'll take and help someone else," said Jackson. "They really appreciate it (the help), they need more help they really do. It's tore up out there, it was devastated."

WPTV reached out to Fort Pierce who did not have final numbers on damages as of Wednesday.

“The city of Fort Pierce is currently assessing the full extent of the storm's impact. While we have transitioned into the cleanup stage, gathering accurate data on damages takes time. We are working diligently to collect and process this information. Once we have finalized these details, we will make them available.”

"I done seen cars flipped over, houses destroyed, roof half gone," said Essie Harriell who was in line at Treasure Coast Food Bank to get supplies for her neighbors.

Essie Harriell who was in line at Treasure Coast Food Bank to get supplies for her neighbors.png
Essie Harriell says she was in line to get supplies for her neighbors.

"I'm just trying to see if I can get little necessities like water or any can goods that they can do," said Harriell. "If I'm able to help that's what I'll try to do."

Treasure Coast Food Bank welcomes anyone in need of help.

You can also order online to pick up supplies like Jackson and Harriell.

They are also looking for volunteers to help with their cause. To volunteer go to stophunger.org.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego

Hurricane

Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne: 20 Years Later
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: WIndchop machine cranking up

James Wieland
WPTV First Alert Weather

HURRICANE GUIDE

2024 STORM NAMES

Alberto

Beryl

Chris

Debby

Ernesto

Francine

Gordon

Helene

Isaac

Joyce

Kirk

Leslie

Milton

Nadine

Oscar

Patty

Rafael

Sara

Tony

Valerie

William

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.