Treasure Coast Food Bank breaks ground on new multi-functional facility

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Treasure Coast Food Bank on a new multi-functional warehouse and distribution facility that will serve as one-stop shop for individuals and families to access key support services.

The groundbreaking took place Friday at 9:30 a.m at 400 Loop Road in Fort Pierce.

"Tomorrow marks our 35th year of unwavering service to the community. Since our inception in 1988, we've made remarkable strides in alleviating hunger and I could not be more proud of our accomplishment," Treasure Coast Food Bank president and CEO Judy Cruz said during the groundbreaking.

WPTV Treasure Coast Food Bank president and CEO Judy Cruz shares what the organization has accomplished over the years at the groundbreaking in Fort Pierce, Fla. on Feb. 16, 2024.

The 132,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art warehouse and distribution facility will include cold storage and a full kitchen that will support community needs in the event of a man-made or natural disaster, the organization said.

"This new distribution center will help to improve response and recovery times for everyone in our community, " Florida Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Kevin Guthrie said.

WPTV Treasure Coast Food Bank groundbreaking in Fort Pierce, Fla. on Feb. 16, 2024.

The facility will consolidate its operations and enable the organization to exceed the number of people it serves, which is currently 250,000 weekly, while creating over 50 new jobs, Maureen Saltzer of the Economic Development Council of St. Lucie County said in a new release.

WPTV Florida Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Kevin Guthrie explains how the new facility in Fort Pierce, Fla. will benefit the community.

The warehouse construction is expected to bring a one-time economic boost of $32.2 million during construction and an annual recurring impact of $12 million, the Economic Development Council of St. Lucie County said.

The warehouse and distribution facility plans to increase in the number of families served annually, aims to enhance nutritious meal distributions, expand volunteer opportunities, strengthen community partnerships, and expand job training programs, the organization said.