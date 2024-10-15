Watch Now
Death toll in St. Lucie County due to Hurricane Milton rises to 7

Robert Mackenzie, 79, was putting up shutters in preparation for Hurricane Milton when he fell from his ladder
Caleb Holder
Aftermath of tornado damage in Spanish Lakes community in St. Lucie County, Fla. on Oct. 11, 2024
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A seventh death in St. Lucie County due to Hurricane Milton has been confirmed to WPTV by the District 19 Medical Examiner's Office.

Robert Mackenzie, 79, fell 15 feet from a ladder in Port St. Lucie while putting up his shutters in preparation for Hurricane Milton. He died from his injuries Oct. 12.

The six other deathsin St. Lucie County are all victims of the EF3 tornado that ripped through Spanish Lakes in Fort Pierce.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.

