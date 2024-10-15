Death toll in St. Lucie County due to Hurricane Milton rises to 7

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A seventh death in St. Lucie County due to Hurricane Milton has been confirmed to WPTV by the District 19 Medical Examiner's Office.

Robert Mackenzie, 79, fell 15 feet from a ladder in Port St. Lucie while putting up his shutters in preparation for Hurricane Milton. He died from his injuries Oct. 12.

The six other deathsin St. Lucie County are all victims of the EF3 tornado that ripped through Spanish Lakes in Fort Pierce.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.