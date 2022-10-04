Watch Now
Live: Gov. Ron DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

Ron DeSantis holds a news conference in Fort Myers, Fla., on Oct. 4, 2022, to discuss recovery efforts for Hurricane Ian.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is giving an update on the recovery efforts nearly one week after Hurricane Ian devastated parts of the state.

The governor is holding a briefing at Lakes Regional Library in Fort Myers.

DeSantis, who visited Pine Island for the first time today, said the bridge is being patched and should be open this week.

He said a contractor is looking at the heavy-damaged Sanibel Causeway in an effort to develop a similar plan.

Since the hurricane hit southwest Florida last week, the governor said four people have been arrested on looting charges.

DeSantis announced the opening of the first Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian.

It is located at the Lakes Regional Library at 15290 Bass Road in Fort Myers.

This DRC location opened Tuesday and will be operational from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The governor said the DRC is collocated with more than 10 agencies to provide a "one-stop shop" for individuals or businesses in need.

Joining DeSantis will be officials from Florida's Division of Emergency Management, Department of Economic Opportunity, insurance commissioner David Altmaier and more.

The death toll from the storm in Florida currently stands at 68.

