Hurricane Ian death toll in Florida now stands at 68

State confirms 10 more storm-related deaths, 3 new deaths in hardest-hit Lee County
aerial view of damaged trailer park in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian, Oct. 1, 2022
Steve Helber/AP
This is an aerial view of a damaged trailer park after Hurricane Ian passed by the area Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla.
Posted at 8:29 AM, Oct 04, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The death toll from Hurricane Ian in Florida now stands at 68 after 10 more storm-related deaths were confirmed by the state Monday night.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission is attributing 68 deaths to the Category 4 hurricane, which made landfall last week in southwest Florida.

Hurricane Ian Florida Death Toll

CountyConfirmed Deaths
Charlotte2
Collier4
Hardee1
Hendry1
Hillsborough1
Lake1
Lee45
Manatee3
Polk2
Sarasota3
Volusia5

Five of the 10 new deaths come from Charlotte, Hardee and Polk counties, which had not previously been reported in the official state numbers.

RELATED: Understanding how Florida reports its deaths from Hurricane Ian

The FDLE and Florida Medical Examiners Commission said there were three new deaths in Lee County, bringing the death toll there to 45. It is the only Florida county to have deaths in the double digits.

There was also one new death in Collier County and one in Manatee County.

In all, 11 counties have had casualties caused by Ian.

