Got denied by FEMA? Here are some options you have

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — If you've been denied help from FEMA, you're certainly not alone.

We've heard mounting frustration from so many of you across our five-county viewing area, seeking relief after three back-to-back hurricanes.

Some people say they can't even get ahold of FEMA to ask questions, like 78-year-old widow Brenda Hayes.

"When I called FEMA, or when I tried to go online, it didn’t work, I had to call. I waited for an hour for someone to pick up and then I got disconnected," said Hayes. "Now, I'm trying again."

Hayes spoke to WPTV's Kate Hussey at the Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, where FEMA representatives and other resources set up shop to talk to anyone in need of assistance.

Volunteers also handed out water bottles and tarps to those in need of them.

"You’re here in line, number 46?" Hussey asked resident Louisnur Merdilus.

"Yeah, I'm number 46," said Merdilus.

Merdilus said his house sustained damage from Hurricane Milton and the tornadoes it spawned. He's hoping for FEMA assistance.

"What can I do? I come here looking for some help," said Merdilus.

Hayes, though, said after her experience on the phone she worries her help will never come.

"Enough is enough. I can’t get through to them so I don't know. We’ll see," said Hayes.

WPTV Brenda Hayes says she waited an hour on the phone to peak with someone from FEMA, only to be disconnected.

Hayes' Port St. Lucie home was damaged first during Hurricane Ian in 2022. Her husband, a Vietnam veteran, died of cancer before he could finish replacing their roof.

Then, Hurricane Milton ripped away all the progress he made, leaving her her and her autistic granddaughter vulnerable.

"I have damage not only to the roof but to the dry wall," said Hayes. "I'm a Vietnam veteran widow and there doesn't seem to be any help for me."

She's not the only one complaining. Lynn Elliot said her FEMA claim was denied despite damage to her roof, house and fences, and similar stories keep piling up.

"Why might people with damage get denied by FEMA so quickly?" Hussey asked Renee Bafalis of FEMA.

"There’s a multitude of reasons," said Bafalis.

Bafalis said it could be your insurance, which might already cover what you're claiming, including power outage impacts.

She also said it could be lack of documentation: missing identification or proof of ownership.

You also may have listed an incorrect address or phone number, and if you're a snowbird, FEMA only covers your primary home — the one you list on your taxes.

"So, if you’ve received a letter, read those letters through, find out the reason why," said Bafalis.

The bottom line: A denial isn't a final decision. You can, and should, appeal.

However, keep in mind more than 600,000 residents across the state have now filed a FEMA claim for damage from Hurricane Milton alone. That doesn't include claims from Debby and Helene that FEMA is still processing.

"The system is a little bit taxed, we’re asking people to have a little bit of patience," said Bafalis.

"For those who just want to talk to a real person, what options do they have?" asked Hussey.

"We have disaster assistance teams going door to door, we will also be opening Disaster Recovery Centers over the weekend," said Bafalis.

You can find your nearest disaster recovery center by heading here.

At the Disaster Recovery Center, you can meet one-on-one with a real person, who can help process your appeal, answer your questions, or find your case number if you've lost your denial letter.

If you receive a letter from FEMA and you disagree with FEMA’s decision about your eligibility, you can appeal the decision. FEMA might need more information to continue processing your application.

What to include when you appeal

The letter from FEMA will provide additional information on the types of documents or information that you may need to provide. FEMA will also include an optional appeal form that may be used to help provide additional information.

When submitting any documentation or information to FEMA, you must include your FEMA application number and disaster number (DR-4806-FL for Hurricane Debby, DR-4828-FL for Hurricane Helene and DR-4834-FL for Hurricane Milton) on every page.

For appeals by a third party, the applicant or co-applicant must also have a valid Written Consent on file for the third party with authorization to appeal or represent the applicant at the time of inspection.

How to submit your appeal

You can submit your appeal and supporting documentation:



Online at DisasterAssistance.gov. Log into your account and upload supporting documents via the Correspondence Upload Center.

In-person at a Disaster Recovery Center.

By mail: FEMA Individuals & Households Program, National Processing Center P.O. Box 10055 Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055

By fax: (800) 827-8112, Attention: FEMA – Individuals & Households Program

