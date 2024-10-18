Disabled Port St. Lucie woman seeks solutions after being denied FEMA assistance

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Wanda Banfield is disabled and relies on her oxygen tank — so she prepared for last week’s hurricane.

“The last big storm that we had, even Helene, it flickered but we never lost power," stated Banfield. "We don’t usually lose power.”

To her surprise, a tornado hit several homes less than half a mile out, leaving her without power for four days.

“We lost two freezers full of food and a refrigerator full of food," argued Banfield. "But we are far more blessed than some other people.”

Region St Lucie County FEMA faces challenges in St. Lucie County due to worker shortage Romelo Styles

Banfield says she bulked up on goods, and lost thousands of dollars worth of food. Because of her disability, she applied for FEMA assistance — to help with food and supplies.

“I knew they weren’t going to send me no $3,000-4,000 check," assured Banfield. “I didn't apply for any structural damage. I didn't have any structural damage. I only clicked the box where it said for food, formula and personal items. That’s the only box that I clicked.”

WPTV Wanda Banfield relies on her oxygen tank and says she lost power for four days.

"And you didn’t get it?" replied WPTV's Zitlali Solache.

“Nope. It said not approved,” stated Banfield.

The denial left her and her family with a challenging situation.

Hurricane 'Very confused:' How to appeal if you've been denied by FEMA Katie LaGrone

“We only get X amount of dollars a month. And when you lose everything, you don’t have funds to replace it, you just don’t."

Banfield says as far as she knows, she’s not alone, and several in her neighborhood have been denied.

In the meantime, Banfield says she has already applied to Florida SNAP relief for food replacement, hoping to ease financial burdens.