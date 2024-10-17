How to appeal a FEMA denial most effectively

Watch Now
TAMPA, Fla. — Outside a FEMA disaster recovery center in Largo this week, we met Duke Richardson of Redington Shores. Richardson had been waiting hours outside for his chance to speak with a FEMA agent inside.

“We lost everything. It was bad, it really was,” he said about the damage he sustained from Hurricane Helene, which included four feet of water inside his home.

“All the furniture is destroyed and right now we’re trying to cut out the drywall and put some type of mold remediation in place,” he said.

But after applying for assistance from FEMA, Richardson said he got a notice online that his application was denied.

“Very confused,” he said. “I don’t know where they expect me to live,” he told us after he saw the denial.

Across Florida, viewers are starting to voice concerns about applying for the federal emergency management assistance funds and then getting denied.

One viewer from Pasco County sent us an email about her denial, adding, “I don’t understand, I thought they were here to help us,” she said.

According to FEMA, the maximum amount of individual household funds eligible applicants can receive is $42,500 for Hurricanes Helene/Debby and $43,600 for Hurricane Milton. (Although, according to FEMA, the majority of applicants don’t get even close to those amounts.)

That’s where Claire Balsley, a FEMA denial expert, comes in.

“That denial letter does not mean it’s the end of the road. It’s a conversation starter with FEMA,” she explained.

Claire Balsley
Claire Balsley, a FEMA denial expert, says people "might need to appeal a few times."

Balsley works for the non-profit SBP. The social impact organization was founded in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina and is dedicated to helping people appeal FEMA and insurance denials.

When asked about success rates on FEMA appeals, Balsley said for her organizations, “It’s about 50/50. You may need to appeal a few times,” she said.

“You may put all your effort into appealing, but there may be a document that FEMA is seeking that's not there and so FEMA cannot make an accurate determination,” Balsley explained.

Here’s Balsley’s top advice to help increase your chance of successfully appealing a FEMA rejection:

  • Make sure you have all your supporting evidence to prove your damages. This includes receipts, pictures and contractor estimates.
  • Insurance settlements must be complete before FEMA will provide additional funds since FEMA won’t pay for what your insurance already does.
  • Be patient but don’t give up!

FEMA has up to 90 days to make a final decision on claims and appeals.

“Don't expect this to be a very quick process,” said Balsley. “Disaster recovery is the long game, and we need to have patience and continued fortitude, just to keep going on and don't give up,” she said.

SBP provides free help to applicants seeking assistance with FEMA appeal. You can reach out to them online.

Email them at help@sbpusa.org or call by phone at 1-800-276-9511.

To file a claim with FEMA, go to https://www.disasterassistance.gov/.

Denied by FEMA? Tell Katie about it!

