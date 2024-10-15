St. Lucie County multi-resource center helps over 800 families in one weekend

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Over 800 families have come through the resource center at the Fenn Center in Ft. Pierce, aimed to help residents get back on their feet with a one-stop-shop relief center.

There are so many stories of devastation and loss, and many people who need help. After the destruction left behind by twisters in the wake of Hurricane Milton, the Fenn Center is one of the only places residents of St Lucie County can come for assistance.

“We’re looking for food and water,” said Tamara Black-Turner. “We were out of power since (Oct.) 9.”

“I lost all my food, all of my food is out of the refrigerator, there’s no power,” said Barbera Evans, who got away from the tornado with minutes to spare. “And I work from home, so I haven’t been able to work because there’s no power.

“All up and down the whole area where I live, there’s roofs missing,” said Evans. “There’s big trees that are uprooted and around the corner, there are people I think five people died. It was just really terrifying.”

The county says it’s working with FEMA and several state agencies to help get people back on their feet.

“We know somebody who’s been impacted,” said St. Lucie County’s Public Information Officer Erick Gill. “It’s our neighbors, our friends, aunts, uncles, cousins… So, it means a little more to you. It’s not just a job. We’re here to help the community and do what we can to recover together."

The center is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and 11 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Sundays. The emergency operation center tells WPTV there will be more stations opening up around the county.