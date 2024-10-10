Furry Friends Ranch in need of donations after storm damage from Milton

PALM CITY, Fla. — A pet adoption shelter in Martin County is need of donations after a tornado blew out windows, collapsed buildings and destroyed outdoor yards at the ranch.

"We urgently need donations, fosters, and volunteers to help us recover and care for the animals," Furry Friends Ranch said Wednesday in a post on Facebook. "We've always supported others, and now we need your support more than ever. We are looking at MILLIONS of dollars of damage…"

The ranch added they've received support from the community with regard to fosters and volunteers, however, they are in dire need of donations for the millions of dollars of damages.

To donate: https://furryfriendsadoption.org/donate/

To fill out an application to foster: https://furryfriendsadoption.org/foster/

To volunteer: https://furryfriendsadoption.org/volunteers/

To adopt: https://furryfriendsadoption.org/adoptable-dogs-cats/