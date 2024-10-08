Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

As hotels fill up ahead of Milton, state to open makeshift shelters

State-run 'warehouse shelters' to augment need for evacuees
The state is stepping in to help people evacuating, as hotels fill up fast.
Posted

The scramble to higher ground on Florida’s Gulf Coast is expected to result in the largest evacuation since Hurricane Irma in 2017. But as reporter Katie LaGrone explains, with hotel rooms becoming fewer and fewer, the state is stepping in with an unconventional solution to shelter evacuees.

With Hurricane Milton churning closer to Florida’s Gulf Coast, the search for shelter far from the water is getting tougher to nail down.

“I came here to protect my son and to ride out the storm,” said Abdul Hashmi just after he was able to book a room Tuesday at the Holiday Inn near the University of South Florida.

Johanna Cordova wasn’t as lucky when she tried booking at the same hotel. She was told to evacuate from her Tampa neighborhood Tuesday morning when authorities knocked on her door.

“My family's staying here at the hotel, and they told me they might have a room, but nothing,” Cordova told us as she was walking back to her car.

Hurricane

Palm Beach County hotels filling up as Gulf Coast residents evacuate their homes

Kendall Hyde

As the major hurricane fuels mandatory evacuations and high emotions, inland hotels across Tampa Bay are going fast.

While state is working with several hotel chains to cut rates, there’s only so much room to go around.

At the LaQuinta Inn and Suites near the University of South Florida, all 109 rooms are booked with many occupied since Hurricane Helene made landfall two weeks ago.

“We have some construction crews from the previous storm, so we were kind of already booked at the same time. Now we’re sold out until Friday,” said General Manager Justin Craven.

With so much demand for hotels rooms and not enough of them, the state is now using warehouses as shelters that can temporarily shelter thousands of people.

“These are big Category 5-type warehouses, that can have thousands of people,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis during a press conference early Tuesday.

Evacuation sign Canva.png

Hurricane

SHELTERS: Where you can find shelters in Okeechobee and Indian River counties

Audra Schroeder

DeSantis described the warehouses as located along evacuation routes near I-4 in Polk County and I-75 in Pasco and Hillsborough counties.

The warehouses accompany 36 county-operated shelters for evacuees with nowhere to go. The state will begin by opening four warehouse shelters and add more if demand is there. A total of 14 warehouses have been identified, according to Gov. DeSantis.

“But these are designed to be shelters of last resort,” said DeSantis.

Cordova has her sights set on a hotel, hoping a room opens before it’s too late.

“I’m nervous, I freaked out this morning. We’ll keep shopping I guess,” Cordova said.

Find the status of shelters in your county by clicking here.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego

Hurricane

Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne: 20 Years Later
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Eyes on Milton

James Wieland
WPTV First Alert Weather

HURRICANE GUIDE

2024 STORM NAMES

Alberto

Beryl

Chris

Debby

Ernesto

Francine

Gordon

Helene

Isaac

Joyce

Kirk

Leslie

Milton

Nadine

Oscar

Patty

Rafael

Sara

Tony

Valerie

William

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.