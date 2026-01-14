FORECAST: Temperatures starting to drop ahead of strong cold front

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for inland Palm Beach County until 8 a.m.

Low visibility could create dangerous driving conditions.

Expect sunshine to break through the clouds this afternoon as a boundary will keep slim rain chances in today's forecast. Most of the rain is expected to occur offshore in the morning. This afternoon, showers will be light and isolated. Highs today will reach the mid-to-upper 70s.

WPTV

A strong cold front moves through South Florida on Thursday morning, bringing the highest rain chances of the week. Rainfall totals aren't too impressive— a couple of tenths of an inch of rain. Behind the front, noticeably cooler and breezy conditions move in on Thursday afternoon. Highs will struggle to reach the upper 60s inland, with low to mid-70s along the coast.

A much colder and drier air mass settles in Thursday night into Friday morning. Friday will be the coldest morning, with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s to lower 40s. With gusty north winds, wind chills could dip into the 20s near Lake Okeechobee and the low to mid-30s elsewhere. Cold weather precautions may be needed for pets, plants, and sensitive pipes.

WPTV

Make sure to dress in layers on Friday, as high temperatures will be limited to the lower and middle 60s.

Temperatures rebound Saturday and Sunday into the low to mid-70s, before another dry cold front arrives late Sunday into Monday. That system could bring another round of chilly mornings, with lows again in the 30s and 40s.

WPTV

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast