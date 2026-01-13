Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Cold weather shelter to open in St. Lucie County on Thursday

The emergency cold weather shelter at Percy Peek Gym is scheduled to open on Thursday, Jan. 15 in Fort Pierce at 5 p.m. through Friday, Jan. 16 at 8 a.m.
Cold weather shelters to open on Treasure Coast
Copyright Associated Press
AP Images
Cold weather shelters to open on Treasure Coast
Posted

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A cold weather shelter will be available this week in St. Lucie County as the temperatures across the Treasure Coast are expected to drop below 40 degrees Thursday night into Friday morning.

The emergency cold weather shelter at Percy Peek Gym is scheduled to open on Thursday at 5 p.m. and close at 8 a.m. Friday.

For individuals who need transportation to the temporary shelter, the Area Regional Transit (ART) will have free vehicles providing transportation at the locations below starting at 6 p.m. and tentatively ending at 8 p.m.:

  • Port St. Lucie Intermodal Station, 395 SE Deacon Ave. in Port St. Lucie
  • Prima Vista Crossing Bus Stop on Prima Vista, east of U.S. 1
  • Pinewood Park, 820 Sunrise Blvd. in Fort Pierce
  • Kilmer Branch Library, 101 Melody Lane in Fort Pierce
  • Publix Plaza at Taylor Creek, 1851 North U.S. 1 in Fort Pierce
  • Percy Peek Gym, 2902 Ave. D in Fort Pierce

For more information about the emergency cold weather shelter at Percy Peek Gym, contact Pastor Hazel Hoylman with In the Image of Christ at 772-359-9653.

Residents should bring pets inside overnight during these cold evenings. St. Lucie County’s Animal Safety staff is reminding residents that it is illegal to leave pets tethered outside unsupervised, regardless of the temperature.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV News

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned: One Year Later

The Day The Sky Turned

The Day the Sky Turned: One Year Later

WPTV News
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

End of week refraction action!

James Wieland