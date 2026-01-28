FORECAST: Cold Weather Advisory in effect as below-average temperatures continue

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for Okeechobee, inland Indian River and St. Lucie counties until 9 a.m.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for Okeechobee County until 9 a.m. Thursday

South Florida is in the grip of an unusually cold stretch, and it’s not done yet. Below-average temperatures continue across the region, with early-morning wind chills dropping into the 30s across the Treasure Coast.

While today will warm into the mid-upper 60s during the afternoon, the mornings stay chilly—especially around Lake Okeechobee and Southwest Florida, where temperatures have dipped into the 30s. A few spotty showers are possible near the east coast or just offshore today, but overall conditions remain mostly dry.

Tonight into early Thursday morning brings the coldest conditions of the week so far.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for Glades County and Okeechobee County, where temperatures could fall as low as 31 degrees. A Cold Weather Advisory will also be in place for Inalnd St Lucie and Indian River counties, and all of Okeechobee county, with wind chills dropping into the upper 20s to low 30s. Elsewhere, lows will range from the low 30s near Lake Okeechobee to the mid- upper 40s along the east coast. Dry air moving in behind the cold front will also lower humidity levels, increasing the risk for enhanced fire behavior across the interior and southwest portions of the region.

Looking ahead, an even stronger cold front could make this one for the record books.

Late Saturday through early next week, South Florida may see its coldest air since December 2010. Near-freezing to sub-freezing temperatures are possible across a wide area Saturday night into Sunday morning—and again Sunday night into Monday.

Lows in the 30s could reach as far south as Miami-Dade County, with wind chills in the 20s across much of the region. Forecast confidence is growing, and additional freeze or even extreme cold warnings may be issued as the weekend approaches.

