Warming centers open in Palm Beach County as cold weather moves in

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County is opening warming centers Thursday morning for unsheltered residents to find shelter from cold weather settling in overnight.

Weather FORECAST: Could we see the coldest temps in 16 years? Sami Squires

Two locations will be open for those seeking warmth:

Salvation Army Center of Hope 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. 1577 N Military Trail West Palm Beach, FL 33409

The Lord's Place 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. 2808 N Australian Avenue West Palm Beach, FL 33407

For assistance with transportation to the centers, call 211.

Palm Beach County will continue to receive weather forecast information from the National Weather Service and will open shelters and/or warming centers as needed throughout the next several days as a period of unseasonably cold weather moves into South Florida. Palm Beach County

