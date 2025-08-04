Northlake Boulevard and Beeline Highway project underway, residents prepare for delayed commutes

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Northlake Boulevard and Beeline Highway intersection project is already seeing some progress.

Over the weekend, crews installed a new track section, removed old signals, and prepared temporary foundations as part of the CSX Railroad crossing upgrades.

Locals prepare for traffic nightmare this week as railroad project underway

This project is operating around the clock with a lofty schedule.

For weeks, residents have been informed about the traffic and long commutes associated with this project. However, the closures are becoming problematic for some residents of West Palm Beach, who feel the detours are not enough to alleviate the heavy traffic.

“Terribly inconvenient. Terribly!” said Gary McNeal, who noted he has had to factor in longer commute times when traveling. “To go through in the Acreage and go down to Okeechobee adds a minimum of 30 minutes, depending on traffic.”

Thirsty Turtle owner Michelle Newman is worried about how the traffic could impact her staff's commute.

“We’ve seen a slight drop in business, but other than that, we’re steady so far," Newman said.

Construction is expected to end on Sunday, August 10th, just before the start of the new school year.

