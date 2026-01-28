State Rep. John Snyder to meet with FDOT about widening State Road 710

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A meeting is happening in Tallahassee today to address the need to expedite a widening project for State Road 710.

WPTV has been keeping you updated on safety improvements for State Road 710, also known as Warfield Boulevard, which Martin County's sheriff recently called a "death trap."

WATCH: Sheriff pushes for SR 710 widening after latest fatalities

Martin Co. sheriff pushes for expedited improvements to State Road 710 after latest fatalities

When we spoke with Sheriff John Budnsiek about the road earlier this month, following another deadly crash, the sheriff said he contacted state Rep. John Snyder in an effort to expedite the widening of State Road 710, which isn't currently slated to begin until until 2029.

WPTV obtained the letter Rep. Snyder sent to Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) Secretary Jared Perdue, elevating the safety concerns of his constituents.

"My district office has received many emails from constituents referencing the dangers associated with traveling SR 710," he wrote. "Many of my constituents are pleading to raise the priority level of this upcoming highway widening project, including constituents who have needlessly lost loved ones on this highway."

WPTV learned that the letter was shared with FDOT's Steven Braun, district secretary for District 4, who oversees Martin County. Braun and Rep. Snyder will meet this afternoon in Tallahassee to discuss State Road 710.

We asked FDOT how they will implement safety measures during the widening project. A spokesperson said: "The top priority is safety of the traveling public and the work crews. Before work begins, FDOT determines the proper speed permissible in the work zone, and then we ensure proper signage is posted to alert drivers in advance. We also work collaboratively with local law enforcement to prevent the two biggest risks in a work zone: speeding and distracted driving."

Stay with WPTV for updates.

READ LETTER:

MORE WPTV COVERAGE:

Traffic News Neighbors want solutions for SR-710 after 2 double fatal crashes Tyler Hatfield

Traffic News 'Dangerous road': Sheriff, residents push for expedited safety improvements Tyler Hatfield

Traffic News 'DEATH TRAP': Sheriff calls for expedited safety improvements after wrecks Scott Sutton