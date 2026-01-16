Driver going over 100 mph on State Road 710 charged under Florida's new Super Speeder Law

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) took a man into custody on Wednesday, who they said was speeding and drunk on State Road 710.

The agency posted on its Facebook page that James Arthur Perry, 64, of Okeechobee, was arrested on State Road 710 near Brady Ranch.

Deputies said Perry was traveling 100 mph in a posted 60 mph zone, in a clearly marked no-passing zone, while towing a trailer.

Investigators said Perry passed a deputy at a high rate of speed and was spotted driving erratically across the roadway.

Lieutenant David Rosko with MCSO said Perry was in violation of Florida’s Super Speeder Law.

The law, known as HB 351, took effect last July—creating a new offense for “dangerous excessive speeding.”

“It is completely unsafe for them to be out there driving the way that they are,” said Rosko. “This is what we've needed all these years to help get people to understand that they can't drive this fast.”

The offense applies to drivers going 50 mph or more over the posted speed limit or recklessly driving 100 mph or higher.

A first conviction could lead to up to 30 days in jail, a $500 fine or both.

A second or subsequent conviction could lead to up to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine or both.

If a second or subsequent conviction occurs within five years, driving privileges could be revoked for at least 180 days, but no more than a year.

For Sean Thomas, who lives near SR-710, speeding is nothing new.

“It's a roll of the dice everyday,” said Thomas. “Everybody's speeding on it. That's status quo. Even if you're not speeding, you're going to have somebody about to get in an accident with you, just because you're not going the status quo speed.”

Thomas said the Super Speeder Law is a good start, but not enough for SR-710.

“I don't believe it's going to change a lot of the behaviors of a lot of the people that are doing this up and down the road,” said Thomas.

