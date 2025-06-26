Northlake Boulevard, Beeline Highway closure delayed until at least July 25

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — WPTV learned Thursday that an upcoming railroad repair project and road closure in northern Palm Beach County is being delayed.

Freight train company CSX is expected to begin emergency repairs at the intersection of Northlake Boulevard and Beeline Highway, a critical route for thousands of drivers.

Business owners on Northlake Boulevard brace for traffic impacts

WPTV reporter Michael Hoffman learned from Elizabeth Accomando, the president of the board of supervisors of the Indian Trail Improvement District, that the earliest the project will now begin is July 25.

Previously, WPTV was told the major intersection would begin on or after July 18.

At a meeting that WPTV attended this week, we were told that the project would take five days. However, as of Thursday, that has now been changed back to eight days.

Accomando stated that they will receive an update on July 3 regarding the exact start date of the construction.

The timeline apparently is being pushed back to make sure all materials and equipment are at the site.

State. Rep. Meg Weinberger, R-Palm Beach Gardens, is also set to have a call with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT and CSX.

In a preliminary draft of detour routes, FDOT is considering alternate routes that could stretch up to 34 miles, sparking pushback from area residents.

Transportation officials say they are coordinating closely with CSX to ensure repairs are completed before students return to school on Aug. 11.

