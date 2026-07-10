Port St. Lucie's 6,000-seat soccer stadium groundbreaking planned for November, new renderings released

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Professional soccer is still set to begin next year in Port St. Lucie, and the club this week released new renderings of its 6,000-seat stadium.

The stadium will be built at the Walton & One development, a 46-acre mixed-use redevelopment project located along U.S. 1 and Walton Road.

Representatives for Port St. Lucie SC announced Friday that groundbreaking is anticipated later this year, with current plans targeting November.

"While the club's inaugural season begins in 2027, the future stadium is scheduled to open in early 2028," according to the team.

The team has not announced where they plan to play next year while the facility is under construction.

The club posted Thursday on social media that their home venue will be "a place where soccer, community, and unforgettable moments will come together."

"Every space has been designed to create unforgettable experiences. From matchdays to concerts, festivals, and community events, this is a destination built for everyone," the club said on X.

𝕺𝖚𝖗 𝖋𝖚𝖙𝖚𝖗𝖊 𝖍𝖔𝖒𝖊 🏟️



Take a first look at the future home of Port St. Lucie SC—a place where soccer, community, and unforgettable moments will come together.



This is more than a stadium.



This is where our story begins 🏴‍☠️#PortStLucieSC #AnchoredInGlory #PSLSC pic.twitter.com/nJ0rxAsyli — Port St. Lucie SC (@PortStLucieSC) July 9, 2026

Calling it a year-round gathering place, the club said the 6,000-seat venue will have the flexibility to grow in capacity.

The team also said this week that ticket deposits are currently available online.

It was announced last October that the city had been awarded a United Soccer League (USL) League One Team.

Last November, Port St. Lucie city council members unanimously approved both the funding and operating agreements.

The city said the stadium is an $80 million economic investment, and no taxpayer money will be used for its construction.

Diego Delledonne, the club's chief operating officer, released the following statement Friday:

"We're excited to share the next step in bringing Port St. Lucie SC's vision to life. These new renderings offer a closer look at a project designed not only as the future home of our club, but as a destination for the entire community. Every aspect of the project has been developed with the goal of creating memorable experiences for families, fans, and visitors throughout the year. We're grateful for the enthusiasm we've already seen from the community and look forward to sharing more updates as the project continues to move forward."

Read more of WPTV's coverage below:

Soccer Port St. Lucie approves deal for city's first pro soccer stadium Michael Hoffman

Port St Lucie Soccer stadium plan advances despite these concerns Kate Hussey

Port St Lucie How will new soccer stadium impact the Port St. Lucie economy? Cassandra Garcia