Port St. Lucie awarded United Soccer League team, announces plans to construct 6,000-seat stadium

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Professional soccer is headed to Port St. Lucie!

During a Monday morning news conference, city officials were joined by representatives of the United Soccer League to announce that the Port St. Lucie Sports Club was awarded a USL franchise.

In addition, officials announced that a new 6,000-seat stadium will be built at the Walton & One development, a 46-acre mixed-use redevelopment project located along U.S. 1.

BREAKING SPORTS NEWS: ⁦@CityPortStLucie⁩ mayor Shannon Martin announces a new stadium will be built at “Walton and One” for a ⁦⁦United Soccer League franchise. #UnitedSoccerLeague #USL pic.twitter.com/Aiidy9kIL5 — Jon Shainman (@JonShainman) October 13, 2025

The United Soccer League said it will launch professional men's and women's soccer teams.

"Soccer is experiencing unprecedented momentum in the U.S. right now, and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to bring the game to more communities across the country," Justin Papadakis, Deputy CEO and Chief Real Estate Officer at USL, said in a statement. "The Treasure Coast is a vibrant, growing and diverse region with a strong soccer culture already in place. Building a new soccer stadium within Walton & One presents the perfect opportunity to bring a family-friendly sports option to this exciting development while delivering a first-rate experience for soccer fans."

The announcement of Port St. Lucie SC brought together council members, officials and staff, USL leaders and residents, for a community celebration, along with the unveiling of its official brand, crest and team name.

The brand identity will feature the team colors of aquamarine, red marine, black and white along with an anchor prominently on the crest to represent the city's location on Florida's Treasure Coast.

"My fellow investors and I are excited to build a professional soccer club that is deeply rooted in the fabric of the Port St. Lucie community," co-founder Gustavo Suárez said. "We know there is a base of talented youth soccer players in the region who are looking for a path to the professional ranks. With this club, we aim to bring high-level training opportunities to help local players develop their skills right here at home."

The USL said that Port St. Lucie SC men's team intends to kick off in 2027 and compete in USL League One, a growing league in the third tier of the U.S. professional soccer pyramid. A professional women's team is planned to follow.

Officials said while the stadium will be located within Walton & One, the club is exploring opportunities to have a training facility and sports complex in other areas of Port St. Lucie.

"Walton & One, formerly known as City Center, is envisioned as a multi-year redevelopment project to create a vibrant, walkable destination in eastern Port St. Lucie, consisting of 46 acres of retail, office, entertainment, cultural, restaurant, and residential uses, all anchored by the MIDFLORIDA Event Center," USL said in a statement.

"Port St. Lucie is proud to become home to a United Soccer League franchise, an investment in our city’s future, our economy, and our identity as a community that dreams big and delivers on those dreams," Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin said in a statement. "This partnership will serve as a catalyst for growth and opportunity across our city, St. Lucie County, and the entire Treasure Coast region. It’s more than sports; it's about bringing people together, energizing our city, and building our future."