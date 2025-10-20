Port St. Lucie city meeting to discuss construction of 6,000-seat soccer stadium

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A special meeting will be held on Monday morning in Port St. Lucie to discuss the construction of a new 6,000-seat soccer stadium.
The 11 a.m. meeting comes a week after the announcement that the United Soccer League awarded the city a professional soccer team.
According to the meeting agenda, the public will be able to voice their opinions on the project.
WPTV reported last week that a petition, which now has more than 1,500 signatures, was started in opposition to the stadium, citing that the project is "ill-timed, fiscally misguided, and dangerously located."
A vote on ordinance 25-67 will be held to authorize the mayor to "execute and enter" into a stadium agreement with the city's redevelopment agency and stadium operations.
Stay with WPTV.com and WPTV News for updates on Monday's meeting.
Read more of WPTV's coverage below:
Port St Lucie
Meeting to discuss construction of 6,000-seat soccer stadium
Port St Lucie
How will new soccer stadium impact the Port St. Lucie economy?
Local Sports