Port St. Lucie city meeting to discuss construction of 6,000-seat soccer stadium

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A special meeting will be held on Monday morning in Port St. Lucie to discuss the construction of a new 6,000-seat soccer stadium.

The 11 a.m. meeting comes a week after the announcement that the United Soccer League awarded the city a professional soccer team.

How will a new soccer stadium impact the Port St. Lucie economy

According to the meeting agenda, the public will be able to voice their opinions on the project.

WPTV reported last week that a petition, which now has more than 1,500 signatures, was started in opposition to the stadium, citing that the project is "ill-timed, fiscally misguided, and dangerously located."

A vote on ordinance 25-67 will be held to authorize the mayor to "execute and enter" into a stadium agreement with the city's redevelopment agency and stadium operations.

