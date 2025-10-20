Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

Port St. Lucie city meeting to discuss construction of 6,000-seat soccer stadium

An artist rendering of the 6,000-seat soccer stadium proposed in Port St. Lucie.
City of Port St. Lucie
An artist rendering of the 6,000-seat soccer stadium proposed in Port St. Lucie.
An artist rendering of the 6,000-seat soccer stadium proposed in Port St. Lucie.
Posted
and last updated

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A special meeting will be held on Monday morning in Port St. Lucie to discuss the construction of a new 6,000-seat soccer stadium.

The 11 a.m. meeting comes a week after the announcement that the United Soccer League awarded the city a professional soccer team.

How will a new soccer stadium impact the Port St. Lucie economy

According to the meeting agenda, the public will be able to voice their opinions on the project.

WPTV reported last week that a petition, which now has more than 1,500 signatures, was started in opposition to the stadium, citing that the project is "ill-timed, fiscally misguided, and dangerously located."

A vote on ordinance 25-67 will be held to authorize the mayor to "execute and enter" into a stadium agreement with the city's redevelopment agency and stadium operations.

Stay with WPTV.com and WPTV News for updates on Monday's meeting.

Read more of WPTV's coverage below:

An artist rendering of the 6,000-seat soccer stadium proposed in Port St. Lucie.

Port St Lucie

Meeting to discuss construction of 6,000-seat soccer stadium

Scott Sutton
Port St Lucie Soccer Stadium

Port St Lucie

How will new soccer stadium impact the Port St. Lucie economy?

Cassandra Garcia
Port St. Lucie soccer club logo

Local Sports

Port St. Lucie awarded professional soccer team

Scott Sutton

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening