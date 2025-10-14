PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A major transformation is coming to a currently undeveloped property along U.S. 1 in Port St. Lucie. The site has been chosen as the future home of a new United Soccer League (USL) team and city leaders say it's more than just a sports venue, but also a catalyst for economic growth.

The city has agreed to contribute up to $27.5 million in tax increment revenue toward the construction of a new soccer stadium. These funds will not come from the city’s general budget, but from increases in property tax revenue, known as TIF (tax increment financing), generated over time and used to reinvest in the area.

How will a new soccer stadium impact the Port St. Lucie economy

"This is absolutely insane for not only my business, I mean local surrounding businesses within a three to five mile radius," said Kevin Sapp, owner of Sapp’s Barbershop, located near the stadium site.

His business, and others in the nearby plaza, are already anticipating the benefits of increased foot traffic and visibility.

"Looking out my window I’m going to see it," said barber Focus Sanders, referring to the 6,000-seat stadium set to rise across the street.

Sapp believes the project will transform the area.

“Just the thought of the amount of walk-in traffic that it’s going to bring to the area,” he said, expressing hope that the development will bring a steady stream of new customers.

At Agape Boba Tea, employee Nicolle Chavez sees the project as an exciting opportunity.

“A lot of people since there might be games there. They’re going to come here to this plaza and like buy food and stuff,” she said.

City officials describe the project as part of a larger vision. The stadium is one component of the 46-acre Walton & One project, aimed at turning eastern Port St. Lucie into a walkable, mixed-use destination.

“We will be able to see the stadium come to life and then we’re going to see the mix of uses come to life as well in terms of retail, commercial, office, hotels,” said Mayor Shannon Martin.

Local leaders and businesses hope the investment will have long-term economic impact. The Economic Development Council estimates the project could generate nearly 500 new jobs.

“You have to put money in to get money back,” said Sanders. “They’re putting money into this area as an investment with the hopes that it’s going to bring it back and I think something like this is going to bring it back to the city.”

Chavez agreed. She said, “this is like a big impact for the community, so I think the money is going to get used right.”

The stadium is expected to be built by the time the men’s team, called the Port St. Lucie Sports Club, begins playing in 2027.

“Bringing something that huge here is going to bring – it’s going to bring people, it's going to bring revenue, it’s going to bring more businesses,” Sanders added. “This is pretty cool.”

