PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla. — It was a heated meeting — and the first chance for the public to speak out at length about the project. In the end, Port St. Lucie city council members unanimously approved three key parts of the deal to bring the city its first professional soccer stadium.

As council members gaveled the meeting to order, residents filled the chambers to share their thoughts. Opinions were mixed on the proposed plan to build the city’s first pro soccer stadium, which would bring a USL professional soccer team to Port St. Lucie.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

Port St. Lucie approves deal for city’s first pro soccer stadium after heated public meeting

While some jumped at the idea:

“I fully support it,” said one resident in support of the plan. “I support you guys in what you're doing, and I commend you for bringing in a good project.”

“Coming from a 41-year-old millennial, I am downright excited about this,” said Mark Bryant, also in support. “So let's get this done.”

Others voiced strong opposition.

“Not one time did anybody in my community in this neighborhood say this is what we want,” said Jennifer Harris.

“I would like to know what we're going to do if this thing fails, and everybody here got to foot the bill, what are we going to do?” asked concerned resident Steven Russo.

Many residents shared concerns about traffic, noise, and funding — issues the council addressed before taking the final vote.

Mayor Shannon Martin said the city had carefully reviewed the project.

“We have vetted this completely; we have gone over this with a fine-toothed comb, and all of the traffic issues will be addressed.”

She also emphasized that taxpayers won’t be left footing the bill.

“The city is not subsidizing in any way, shape or form this stadium or any operational or maintenance costs as it relates to the stadium.”

City officials say no public money will be spent until the stadium opens. The $27 million reimbursement will be paid out over 20 years, pending annual approval. Only property tax increases from the stadium’s zone will be used, meaning neighbors won’t see higher taxes.

Tuesday’s vote locks in both the funding and operating agreements, securing the stadium project for decades to come.

We are working to learn when construction will begin, with plans to be ready for the team’s first match by March 2027.

