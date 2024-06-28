Florida Panthers fans prepare to celebrate at team's victory parade in Fort Lauderdale

Watch coverage of the Panthers victory parade on WPTV starting at 10:30 a.m. Sunday!

The big Florida Panthers celebration is set for Sunday as fans race to stores to get their hands on Stanley Cup-champion merchandise.

WPTV caught up with fans Friday who shared their stories about watching the historic moment the team won the title Monday.

"It was just awesome," Panthers fan Marti Ellis said. "I don't have any other words to say. It was just awesome."

"The best feeling, I am so proud of the Panthers," Panthers fan Cheryl Birmingham said.

Panthers fans across South Florida are sharing their stories.

Longtime fan David DePorter and his son were at Game 7, witnessing the victory.

WPTV David DePorter has been a fan of the Florida Panthers since the team began in 1993.

"We just knew that this was their time," DePorter said. "It's one thing to know that, but when it actually happens, the whole world explodes."

It's a memory that will last a lifetime.

"It's beyond words," DePorter said. "I can't even begin to describe the elation that we both had when that final horn went off, amazing."

Panthers fans everywhere believe this is just the beginning of something special.

"I think we have an excellent shot at repeating next year," DePorter said.