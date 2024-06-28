Watch Now
SportsHockeyPanthers

Actions

Florida Panthers fans prepare to celebrate at team's victory parade in Fort Lauderdale

'I think we have an excellent shot at repeating next year,' David DePorter says
The big Florida Panthers celebration is set for Sunday as fans race to stores to get their hands on Stanley Cup-champion merchandise.
Posted at 2:55 PM, Jun 28, 2024

Watch coverage of the Panthers victory parade on WPTV starting at 10:30 a.m. Sunday!

The big Florida Panthers celebration is set for Sunday as fans race to stores to get their hands on Stanley Cup-champion merchandise.

WPTV caught up with fans Friday who shared their stories about watching the historic moment the team won the title Monday.

"It was just awesome," Panthers fan Marti Ellis said. "I don't have any other words to say. It was just awesome."

Florida Panthers victory parade live coverage (full screen)

Panthers

Ready to party with the Panthers? Here's how this weekend

Matt Papaycik
11:32 AM, Jun 25, 2024

"The best feeling, I am so proud of the Panthers," Panthers fan Cheryl Birmingham said.

Panthers fans across South Florida are sharing their stories.

Longtime fan David DePorter and his son were at Game 7, witnessing the victory.

David DePorter has been a fan of the Florida Panthers since the team began in 1993.
David DePorter has been a fan of the Florida Panthers since the team began in 1993.

"We just knew that this was their time," DePorter said. "It's one thing to know that, but when it actually happens, the whole world explodes."

It's a memory that will last a lifetime.

Sunday Planner

Panthers

Going to the Panthers parade? Here's the weather to expect

Frances Peyton
5:57 AM, Jun 26, 2024

"It's beyond words," DePorter said. "I can't even begin to describe the elation that we both had when that final horn went off, amazing."

Panthers fans everywhere believe this is just the beginning of something special.

"I think we have an excellent shot at repeating next year," DePorter said.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WE'RE LISTENING TO YOU