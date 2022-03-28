New Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel calls Tom Brady-to-Miami reports 'fake news'

PALM BEACH, Fla. — New Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has shut down the notion that a reported deal is in the works to obtain the services of six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Several recent reports emerged that the Dolphins were working on a deal to trade for the recently unretired Tampa Bay Buccaneers star, but McDaniel dismissed that idea when asked about it during a conversation with reporters Monday.

"No. That has not been in the conversation at all," McDaniel said during a news conference at the NFL owners meeting in Palm Beach. "I think that's what you call fake news."

Rebecca Blackwell/AP Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel speaks during the NFL owners meeting, Monday, March 28, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla.

That said, McDaniel didn't shy away from the team's win-now mentality, as evidenced by the recent free agent acquisitions of former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and former New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead.

"It's always kind of been (that way)," McDaniel said. "The coaches, whether you guys realize it or not, are very aware of everyone's impatience, including ownership, fans and media. Our particular circumstance was that we have the least amount of players under contract in the National Football League entering free agency. We were aggressive in what we did and excited about the players we were targeting. But we also had the most ground to make up in regards to our existing roster and having that prepared to go into the draft and into next season."

But Brady isn't a factor in that equation.

Alex Menendez/AP Tom Brady appears on the jumbo screen at Raymond James Stadium as the Miami Dolphins take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

Brady announced his retirement last month, only to announce weeks later that he had decided to return to Tampa Bay for another season.

It's also been reported that the Dolphins were exploring a package deal to lure Brady and now-retired Saints head coach Sean Payton to the Dolphins, but that was before former Miami head coach Brian Flores sued the team.

Flores, who led Miami to consecutive winning seasons, was fired by the Dolphins in January.

The Brady-to-Miami rumors might have made sense on the surface, considering Brady is a member of the exclusive Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach and is building a home in South Florida.

But Brady seems content with the Buccaneers, who won a Super Bowl with Brady at the helm in his first season there. Brady won five other Super Bowls during his first 20 years with the New England Patriots.

With or without Brady, though, Hill wants fans to know that the team's fortunes are turning for the better.

"It's going to be a fast season but it's going to be a fun season, and let's have as many of you guys come out to cheer us on because we need you guys to support us," he said.