Miami Dolphins trade for All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill, sign him to $120 million deal

DAVE SKRETTA, AP Sports Writer — The Kansas City Chiefs traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to Miami for a package of draft picks on Wednesday, and the Dolphins are giving the six-time All-Pro a $120 million, four-year contract extension, a person familiar with the moves told The Associated Press.

The Chiefs will get the Dolphins' first- and second-round picks along with their fourth-rounder in this year's draft, and fourth- and sixth-round picks next year, the person told the AP on condition of anonymity because terms were not announced.

Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said the next extension from Miami includes $72.2 million guaranteed.

The Chiefs had been in discussion with Hill on a contract extension in part because they were seeking relief from a tight salary cap situation.

But the talks had stalled over the past few days, and Hill's representatives requested permission to seek a trade, which came together quickly with multiple teams expressing interest in him.

The Dolphins have substantially upgraded their offense in the last two days.

Former New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Terron Armstead, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, announced Tuesday night that he was signing with the Dolphins.