Fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sues NFL, alleging racist hiring

NEW YORK — Fired Miami Dolphins Coach Brian Flores has sued the NFL and three of its teams, alleging racist hiring practices by the league have left it racially segregated and managed like a plantation.

The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court. Lawyers sought class-action status for the legal filing.

Among the teams that Flores is suing include the Dolphins, Giants and the Broncos.

Read the full lawsuit below:

Flores was fired last month by Miami after leading the Dolphins to a 24-25 record over three years.

They went 9-8 in their second straight winning season, but failed to make the playoffs during his tenure.

The NFL released a statement Tuesday evening, saying the lawsuit was "without merit."

Read the NFL's full statement regarding the matter below: