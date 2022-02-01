Fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sues NFL, alleging racist hiring

NEW YORK — Fired Miami Dolphins Coach Brian Flores has sued the NFL and three of its teams, alleging racist hiring practices by the league have left it racially segregated and managed like a plantation.
The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court. Lawyers sought class-action status for the legal filing.
Among the teams that Flores is suing include the Dolphins, Giants and the Broncos.
Read the full lawsuit below:
Flores was fired last month by Miami after leading the Dolphins to a 24-25 record over three years.
They went 9-8 in their second straight winning season, but failed to make the playoffs during his tenure.
The NFL released a statement Tuesday evening, saying the lawsuit was "without merit."
Read the NFL's full statement regarding the matter below:
The NFL and our clubs are deeply committed to ensuring equitable employment practices and continue to make progress in providing equitable opportunities throughout our organizations. Diversity is core to everything we do, and there are few issues on which our clubs and our internal leadership team spend more time. We will defend against these claims, which are without merit.