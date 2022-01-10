Brian Flores fired after 3 playoff-less seasons with Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Brian Flores has been fired after three playoff-less seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins announced the move Monday morning, less than 24 hours after the team defeated the Patriots 33-24 in Sunday's regular-season finale to sweep New England for the first time in 21 years.

"I made a decision today to part ways with Brian Flores," Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said in a statement. "After evaluating where we are as an organization and what we need going forward to improve, I determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren't functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins."

Willfredo Lee/AP Stephen Ross, left, chairman of the board and managing general partner of the Miami Dolphins, talks with Tom Garfinkel, team vice chairman, president, and CEO, on the field during warm-ups ahead of a game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Flores was 24-25 in three seasons and led the Dolphins to back-to-back winning records each of the last two years, but it didn't translate into postseason appearances.

Despite winning eight of their final nine games after a 1-7 start to the season, the Dolphins finished third in the AFC East Division and never finished better than second in the division.

"I believe we have a talented young roster in place and have the opportunity to be much better in 2022," Ross said. "I want to thank Brian for his hard work and wish him nothing but the best in his future."