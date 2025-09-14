Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FAU faculty member placed on leave after social media comments about Charlie Kirk assassination

The identity of the individual has not been confirmed by the university
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic University (FAU) announced that they have placed a tenured faculty member on administrative leave following social media posts about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

FAU President Adam Hasner released a statement Saturday on X, saying he became aware of repeated comments made online by the professor and emphasized that this behavior does not reflect the university’s mission or values.

“It is our expectation that all employees consistently pursue the university’s mission and values to promote higher education, cultivate academic excellence, and support the personal growth of our students,” Hasner said.

The president stated that in Florida, there are specific procedures for handling disciplinary matters involving tenured faculty. He said the individual is now under investigation.

“Our focus remains on our academic community’s responsibility to promote civil discourse, conduct healthy debate, and treat one another with respect,” Hasner said.

“This applies to all students, faculty, and staff no matter their political leanings.”

Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot earlier this week on a university campus in Utah. A suspect is in custody, according to the FBI.

