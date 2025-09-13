Hundreds attend vigil for Charlie Kirk outside courthouse after fatal shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In the wake of conservative activist Charlie Kirk's assassination on Wednesday, hundreds gathered on the steps of the historic Palm Beach County Courthouse for a candlelight vigil Friday night.

Hosted by the Palm Beach County Young Republicans Club, the vigil served as both a moment of mourning and a public show of solidarity among supporters and community members.

WATCH: Younger attendees say Kirk's presence in political landscape was formative

“I think it’s important for people to show up and show out when something tragic like this happens,” said attendee Olivia Norris.

“We came to show our support. I’ve watched Charlie Kirk for a very long time,” added Justin Barndollar, another attendee.

“We feel that we have lost a great hero so we’re here to support each other,” said Pastor Lydia Maldonado.

Many at the event lit candles and shared memories, tributes, and reflections on Kirk’s legacy and the impact he had on young conservatives.

Alex Fahmy, president of the Palm Beach County Young Republicans Club, emphasized Kirk’s role in energizing a younger political base.

“The influence that Charlie Kirk had on our generation as a leader to make politics attractive, to invite people to the conservative movement was very contagious,” Fahmy said.

For many younger attendees, Kirk’s presence in the political landscape was formative.

“I think he was the reason that my generation, our generation found their voice. He was super influential,” said Norris.

Those who attended said Kirk's unexpected death has placed a spotlight on political violence.

“It’s not something that should have resulted in violence. He was speaking what he wanted to speak,” Barndollar said.

“This is an American issue. Just because you disagree with someone doesn’t mean you act violently towards them,” Fahmy noted.

“A threat on the First Amendment is a threat to this country and we all need to stand up,” added Norris.

While emotions were high, attendees expressed a commitment to carrying forward Kirk’s message and engaging more actively in public discourse.

“I mean do we look scared? We’re not scared, no,” said Sean Danconia.

“This should make everyone find their voice and speak up and carry on his legacy,” Norris added.

“It’s time to be bold and stand for what you believe,” said Maldonado.